Joseph, Lamar selected to Butkus Award Watch List

Joseph, Lamar selected to Butkus Award Watch List

Feature

Joseph, Lamar selected to Butkus Award Watch List

The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebackers Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar have each been named to the watch list for the 34th annual Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s top linebacker. The duo represents two of the 51 names on this year’s watch list, a number that honors the jersey number of the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus.

Last year, Joseph collected third-team All-ACC honors after finishing second on the team with 87 tackles despite missing two games late in the season. Lamar recorded 52 tackles in the first 10 games of the season, including a highlight-reel sack in the Tigers’ 31-14 victory against Florida State last November. Both players were key contributors to a Clemson defense that finished the year ranked 12th in the nation in rushing defense and fourth in pass defense.

Semifinalists for the award will be named Oct. 29, with finalists to be announced on Nov. 19. Winners will be notified on or before Dec. 4.

Joseph and Lamar are the newest additions to the list of Clemson Tigers to earn watch list selections for the 2018 season. Members of the team have earned watch list nods for the MaxwellBednarikO’BrienDoak WalkerMackey and Rimingtonawards this year.

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
12hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including Clemson dedicating the media guide to two former Tiger greats that passed away, several thread on the ladies clinic and (…)

reply
12hr

In our “Looking Ahead” feature, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at where Clemson stands with targets in the 2019 class and beyond. In this article, we look ahead at the Tigers’ (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home