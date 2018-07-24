5-star Ladson All In with Clemson, looking forward to Cookout

One of the crown jewels of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class, Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson will be among the Clemson commitments in attendance at the Tigers’ All In Cookout on Friday night.

Ladson, one of the country’s top receiver prospects, told TCI he is looking forward to the cookout “a lot.”

“I’m excited to get back up there and spend some time with everyone,” he said.

Along with the commits, Clemson’s coaching staff will welcome a select group of top 2019 targets to campus for the cookout.

There will be plenty of time for the commits and targets to chop it up and get to know each other, and Ladson already knows what his message to those uncommitted players will be.

“‘Come join the family,'” he said.

For Ladson, it will be his second time on campus in as many months. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also visited Clemson to compete at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp in mid-June.

“It was great,” Ladson said. “The whole camp, just being able to work out and learn from Coach (Jeff) Scott and Coach (Dabo) Swinney.”

As a junior last season, Ladson hauled in 25 catches for 554 yards and seven touchdowns.

The supremely talented wideout said he received tips from Scott and Swinney at the camp to help improve his craft even more.

“Things that can better my stance and the little details that make a difference in route running,” he said.

According to Ladson, he communicates with the two coaches “a lot” and continues to grow his relationship with them.

“Both are very smart, great coaches,” Ladson said. “They coach some of the best in the game, and they are both just fun guys to hang around and both family men.”

Ladson committed to Clemson in April over offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and many other schools.

In a day and age where de-commitments are common occurrences in the recruiting world, Ladson is locked in with Clemson and Tiger fans have nothing to worry about.

“I’m All In,” he said.

Ladson is ranked as a top-five receiver nationally by all of the major recruiting services. He is ranked as high as the No. 25 overall player in the 2019 class by Rivals.

