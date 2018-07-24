6 Tigers earn 8 total selections to Outland, Nagurski Watch Lists

The Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, with six Clemson Tigers garnering a total of eight selections between the two lists.

The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. Clemson accounts for four of the 82 selections to this year’s watch list, including center Justin Falcinelli and tackle Mitch Hyatt on offense and defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins on defense.

The Nagurski Trophy annually honors the best defensive player in college football. Among the 96 players selected to this year’s watch list are defensive linemen Austin Bryant, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins.

Watch list selections continue to accumulate for the 2018 Tigers. Members of the team have earned watch list honors for the Maxwell, Bednarik, O’Brien, Doak Walker, Mackey, Rimington and Butkus awards this year.