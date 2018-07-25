Streeter wants his QBs to ‘manage the game in a consistent manner’

Brandon Streeter wants a lot of things out of his quarterbacks this fall, but he was really specific in one area.

“Being able to manage the game in a consistent manner,” Clemson’s quarterbacks coach said.

Streeter wants his quarterbacks to show they can be that consistent performer in practice and scrimmages. Clemson will open up fall camp a week from Friday, and of course the storyline from camp will be about Streeter’s quarterbacks.

Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice will be in tight race to see who will be the Tigers’ starting quarterback this season.

“Kelly is the guy right now,” Streeter said. “There is no mistake about it. He has earned it. He is the guy who is going to go out there first, especially the beginning of preseason camp. He has improved every single semester that he has been here. And obviously, we have talented guys that are right there with him too that are going to have an opportunity.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said last week he plans to play multiple quarterbacks in 2018 and all three quarterbacks will play in the season-opener versus Furman on Sept. 1.

“The plan is to go into that first game with a plan of who is going to play and how much they’re going to play,” Streeter said. “The plan is for at least those first three guys, they’re going to play. How much, that will be determined by preseason camp, their performance in preseason scrimmages and their performance in those first games, especially that first game and the first couple games. But they’re all going to play.”

Streeter and the rest of the coaches know what Bryant can do in real-game situations. After all, he led the Tigers to a 12-2 record and back to the College Football Playoff. He led Clemson to road wins at Louisville, at Virginia Tech, at NC State and at South Carolina last season.

“The worst thing as a quarterbacks coach or any coach is putting a guy out there that you don’t put trust in, or you are not sure exactly how they are going to respond to the performance and to the atmosphere,” Streeter said. “So, you look for consistency and who can be that consistent rock and that these guys know he can lead them down the field and score some touchdowns.”

The verdict is still out on Lawrence and Brice on how they might respond. Streeter was asked about Lawrence and if the true freshman could handle playing at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas with 107,000 Texas A&M fans pulling against him.

Clemson plays at Texas A&M on Sept. 8.

“I don’t know if anybody is really ready for that environment,” Streeter said. “He has a unique ability to have so much poise, similar to Deshaun (Watson), where the pressure really doesn’t bother him. I would be shocked if it really bothered him in those bigger situations. I mean, by no means is any freshman going to go out there and be perfect, but he is the type of kid who can shrug it off and move on and be very successful.”

