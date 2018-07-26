Tigers are physically looking well as fall camp looms

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is really encouraged from what he has seen from wide receiver Tee Higgins in the last year.

This time last year the Oak Ridge, Tenn., native was 180 pounds when camp started and had a lot to do in order to get on the field. By the end of the 2017 season, he improved. He got a little bigger and progressed as a player.

The sophomore finished the season with 17 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns, most of which came in the latter part of the year. His 20.3 yards per catch average ranked first on the team. He had three catches for 84 yards in the first half against South Carolina that got the offense rolling in the Tigers’ 34-10 victory to close the regular season.

In the spring, Higgins improvement continued. He got his weight up 200 pounds by the end of spring practices and at the same time he earned himself a co-starting spot with senior Trevion Thompson at the boundary position.

Scott reported last week he expects Higgins to weigh in somewhere around 203 to 205 pounds from the reports he has been getting from strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson.

“He was in the 180s when he got here a year ago so to see that transformation is really encouraging,” Scott said.

Higgins isn’t the only Tiger to use the summer workout program to get in better shape. Running back Tavien Feaster is down to 215 pounds after being listed at 220 pounds in the spring. The Clemson coaches wanted him to drop a few pounds so he could get back a little more of explosiveness.

“We get an update as assistant coaches on their weight twice a week from Coach Batson,” Scott said. “He had his staff do an excellent job. Tavien Feaster was a guy I saw yesterday leaving the weight room. He is down to 215 pounds now and he really looks good.”

The Clemson coaches and players will see how much all the workouts have paid off when the Tigers open up fall practice on Aug. 3.

