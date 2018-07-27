4-star Alabama LB commits to Clemson

4-star Alabama LB commits to Clemson

Feature

4-star Alabama LB commits to Clemson

Clemson has landed a verbal commitment from Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley.

Bentley announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday evening. He is currently on campus for Clemson’s All In Cookout.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Bentley picked Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Oregon, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Nebraska and others.

Clemson’s coaching staff made Bentley a priority after extending an offer to him in late January. Prior to tonight’s cookout, Bentley also visited campus last month and twice in March, including for the Tigers’ junior day. He consistently cited Clemson as his top school ahead of Alabama during the recruiting process.

Bentley is ranked as high as the No. 7 inside linebacker and No. 163 overall prospect in the country per Rivals.

He becomes the 19th commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class and fourth linebacker commitment, joining Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab’s Bryton Constantin, Malvern (Pa.) Prep’s Keith Maguire and Swansea (S.C.)’s Greg Williams.

It marks the second time in as many days that Clemson has gained a commitment from a four-star linebacker, as Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County’s Sergio Allen committed to the Tigers’ class of 2020 while on campus Thursday.

, Feature, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
11hr

Clemson is once again the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference. For the third time in the last four years, the Tigers are the media’s choice to win the league. They were picked to win the (…)

reply
21hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including Clemson dedicating the media guide to two former Tiger greats that passed away, several thread on the ladies clinic and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home