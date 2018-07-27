4-star Alabama LB commits to Clemson

Clemson has landed a verbal commitment from Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley.

Bentley announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday evening. He is currently on campus for Clemson’s All In Cookout.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Bentley picked Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Oregon, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Nebraska and others.

Clemson’s coaching staff made Bentley a priority after extending an offer to him in late January. Prior to tonight’s cookout, Bentley also visited campus last month and twice in March, including for the Tigers’ junior day. He consistently cited Clemson as his top school ahead of Alabama during the recruiting process.

Bentley is ranked as high as the No. 7 inside linebacker and No. 163 overall prospect in the country per Rivals.

He becomes the 19th commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class and fourth linebacker commitment, joining Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab’s Bryton Constantin, Malvern (Pa.) Prep’s Keith Maguire and Swansea (S.C.)’s Greg Williams.

It marks the second time in as many days that Clemson has gained a commitment from a four-star linebacker, as Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County’s Sergio Allen committed to the Tigers’ class of 2020 while on campus Thursday.