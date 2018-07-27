Lawrence, Wilkins named to Walter Camp Watch List

Lawrence, Wilkins named to Walter Camp Watch List

Feature

Lawrence, Wilkins named to Walter Camp Watch List

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Friday that Clemson defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins have been named to the watch list for the 2018 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. Clemson is one of only six schools to have multiple players represented.

Lawrence and Wilkins are two of 50 players — and two of only 12 defensive players — named to the watch list for this year’s award. This preseason, Lawrence and Wilkins have both earned watch list selections for the BednarikOutland and Nagurskiawards, in addition to collecting preseason All-ACC honors. Wilkins also appears on watch lists for the Maxwell Awardand Wuerffel Trophy.

Last season, the duo contributed to Clemson leading the ACC in scoring defense, rushing defense, passing defense and total defense. The unit’s performance in 2017 marked the first time a Clemson defense led the league in all four defensive categories in the same year.

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 6.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
11hr

Clemson is once again the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference. For the third time in the last four years, the Tigers are the media’s choice to win the league. They were picked to win the (…)

reply
21hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including Clemson dedicating the media guide to two former Tiger greats that passed away, several thread on the ladies clinic and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home