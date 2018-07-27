Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football won't be the same

One of Clemson’s oldest traditions has come to an end.

According to Colleen Fralinger, who is Clemson’s Balloon Director for Central Spirit, Clemson will no longer release balloons at Death Valley when the Tigers come down the hill.

Fralinger originally posted on Facebook Friday evening Clemson’s Board of Trustees, after receiving outside pressure from PETA, approved that Clemson will no longer be releasing balloons at football games during their quarterly board meeting last week.

However, later in the evening, Fralinger removed the sentence from her Facebook post where she said the board of trustees was responsible for approving the action.

“This has been one of Clemson’s most famous and loved traditions for over 30 years and ‘The Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football’ will never be the same,” Fralinger wrote. “This has been such a big part of not only my Clemson experience, but many others as well. I am heartbroken to see it go.”

PETA has been fighting Clemson’s tradition, along with South Carolina’s, for the last several months. You can read PETA’s argument to stop the tradition here.

Clemson’s balloon tradition began on November 12, 1983 when 3,000 Clemson students arrived at Death Valley at 7 a.m., to blow up 363,729 balloons a Guinness Book of World Record at the time.

The 80,000 fans released the balloons as the team ran down the hill. On the field, Mike Eppley was outstanding with three touchdown passes, and Kevin Mack rushed for 186 yards in his final game in Death Valley.

Mack scored his final touchdown with just one shoe on, as he had lost it during his 56-yard run for a score. Clemson downed the Top 20 Maryland team and Boomer Esiason, 52-27.

