Clemson lands major commitment from 4-star California WR

Clemson has landed a huge verbal commitment from Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

Ngata announced his commitment via Twitter on Saturday evening after attending Clemson’s All In Cookout on Friday night.

He chose Clemson over offers from Washington, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Alabama and many other schools.

“Recruiting was all fun and games but I’m gonna have to commit to the realest of them all,” Ngata wrote in a post on Twitter. “Excited to say I’m committed to further my education at Clemson University!”

Ngata is ranked as high as the No. 10 receiver and No. 66 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports. He is ranked as high as the No. 10 prospect in the state of California per Rivals.

Friday’s All In Cookout marked Ngata’s second visit to Clemson. He also attended Clemson’s junior day in early March.

Clemson offered Ngata back in January, and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott made him a priority in the spring, paying a pair of visits to see him at his school during the spring evaluation period.

Ngata told TCI recently that he has built a good relationship with Scott.

“He’s good to talk to,” Ngata said. “He’s a good coach. Obviously throughout history you can see that.”

As a junior last season, Ngata tallied 81 receptions for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Ngata becomes the 20th commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class and third commitment from a wide receiver, joining Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star Frank Ladson and Calhoun (Ga.) three-star Brannon Spector.

He is the third pledge Clemson has picked up in as many days, as Fort Valley (Ga.) 2020 four-star linebacker Sergio Allen committed Thursday night before Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley committed Friday night.

Clemson’s 2019 class is now represented by prospects in 12 different states: California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Alabama, Louisiana, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Clemson reaching into California for one of the nation’s top receivers is perhaps the biggest testament yet to the power of the Paw that has never been stronger.