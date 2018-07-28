Clemson loaded as it makes another run at an ACC Championship

The Clemson Tigers return in 2018 with perhaps their most experienced roster under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson is loaded at several key positions, none more heralded than the ultra-talented defensive line. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, along with defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, returned to Tiger Town for one more year back in January. The three join junior defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to make up perhaps the nation’s best defensive front.

The Tigers will be looking to settle their quarterback situation between Kelly Bryant is the starter heading into camp and one of the nation’s elite freshmen Trevor Lawrence on his heels. ACC Digital Network host Wes Bryant sits down with Swinney and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell to get a pulse on the Tigers as they prepare for the 2018 season.