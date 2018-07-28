The ACC's top 5 quarterbacks

College football is right around the corner.
Get ready for the season by taking a look at the top 5 quarterbacks in the ACC heading into the 2018 season.
Did we get it right? Tweet us @theACCDN.
College football is right around the corner.
Get ready for the season by taking a look at the top 5 quarterbacks in the ACC heading into the 2018 season.
Did we get it right? Tweet us @theACCDN.
What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including Clemson landing one of the nation’s top receivers all the way from California, a 4-star LB commits to Clemson, and a (…)
What happened in 2014 between Cole Stoudt and Deshaun Watson has nothing to do with what is going on in Clemson’s current quarterback battle. When the three-time defending ACC Champions begin fall camp (…)
Pensacola (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn was among the Clemson commitments in attendance at the All In Cookout on Friday night. Rayburn committed to Clemson in June, choosing to play for the (…)
Clemson has landed a huge verbal commitment from Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata. Ngata announced his commitment via Twitter on Saturday evening after attending Clemson’s All In (…)
Clemson hosted one of their biggest recruiting events of the year Friday night with the annual All In Cookout. The event is built to help the prospects and their families learn that family is more than a (…)
Clemson is hosted the annual All In Cookout on Friday night. We have some new information on how the weekend is going as the Tigers look at add to the 2019 class. Get the latest in The Rock.
The Clemson Tigers return in 2018 with perhaps their most experienced roster under head coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson is loaded at several key positions, none more heralded than the ultra-talented defensive line. (…)
Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley has known for a while that he wanted to be a Clemson Tiger. “Since the end of June,” Bentley told TCI. On Friday, (…)
When coaching at a school that has so much success and tradition as Clemson, the expectation to win is always high. Clemson is one the all-time winningest schools in college football. It has won two (…)
As Clemson expands its recruiting reach across the country, the staff will try and dig deeper into Texas territory in the 2020 class. Safety Darius Snow is one of the highly sought-after Texas products the (…)