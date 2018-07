Clemson hosted one of their biggest recruiting events of the year Friday night with the annual All In Cookout. The event is built to help the prospects and their families learn that family is more than a slogan at Clemson.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about this year’s cookout.

Always a great time in TigerTown ❤️🐅 pic.twitter.com/nSJmdCK7Yj — SHERIDAN JONES ‼️ (@SJones6_) July 28, 2018