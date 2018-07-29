Big-time 2020 defensive end has Clemson in Top 5

As Clemson looks to continuously rake in some of the best defensive line recruits in the country every year, let’s check in on a 2020 blue-chip recruit who would definitely be a welcomed addition to the top D-line in the nation.

Desmond Evans, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound defensive end has the size and speed to be a replica of K.J. Henry if he chooses to make Death Valley his home.

The Sanford (N.C) Lee County prospect has visited Clemson, South Carolina, UNC, Duke and Virginia Tech so far, this summer.

Evans said he enjoyed each visit as well as forming relationships with each coaching staff.

“They went very well, learned a lot of new football advice and school advice,” said Evans. “It was about sitting down, talking with them and forming a relationship, stuff like that.”

While each school had something that stood out to Evans, it was Clemson’s combination of academics and success that was truly head-and-shoulders above the rest.

“They really focus on their education,” he said. “They have 56 players on the team whose GPA is higher than a 3.0.”

When asked if the Tigers’ fearsome defensive line provides any incentive for choosing Clemson, he responded with a resounding, yes.

“Oh yeah it does because they play smart and physical and defense wins games and they been winning over the years,” he said. “That’s what I like to see if I want to go to college.”

As of now, the Tigers are in Evans’s top five schools and will likely stay there through the rest of his recruitment.

While he won’t be taking any other visits this summer, he said he will visit Clemson, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, UNC and Duke again this coming season.

Evans is an enticing talent at defensive end and if the Tigers continue to pursue him, they figure to have as good a shot as any school to land the No. 34 recruit in the class of 2020.