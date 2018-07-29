Major defensive lineman commits to Clemson

Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben has committed to Clemson.

Reuben announced his verbal commitment via social media Sunday afternoon after attending Clemson’s All In Cookout on Friday.

He chose Clemson over offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

“Man, has this journey been a ride!” Reuben wrote in a post on Twitter. “First of all I want to thank the Lord for blessing me with the ability to play this amazing game. I want to thank my family for supporting me and sacrificing so much for me. …

“With that being said I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University.”

Reuben (6-4, 270) arrived to Clemson for the All In Cookout on Friday night and stayed on campus until Saturday night.

It marked his first visit to Clemson, and Reuben told The Clemson Insider afterward that “I could see myself going there.”

“I really liked meeting with the coaches,” he said. “Some of the coaches, this was my first time meeting them face-to-face instead of talking to them on the phone. And I got to meet some of the commits, and it felt like we got a little bond there. So, it was all good.”

Reuben was accompanied on the visit by his mother and father, both of whom were impressed by Clemson as well.

“They like how they are academics first and they play good competition, and while they’ve been winning, they’ve been winning on the academic side, too,” Reuben said of his parents.

Reuben received an offer from Clemson in early May and told TCI he has built a “really tight” relationship with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and other members of the staff.

“His passion is contagious,” Reuben said of Venables. “He walks in the room, and you can just feel him. He’s really vibrant.”

As a junior last season, Reuben recorded 55 tackles and five sacks.

He becomes the 21st member of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class and fourth defensive line commit, joining Winder (Ga.) Barrow’s Logan Cash, River Rouge (Mich.)’s Ruke Orhorhoro and Williamsport (Md.)’s Tayquon Johnson.

Clemson has now gained three commitments for its 2019 class in as many days. Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley committed on Friday before Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata pledged Saturday. Both Bentley and Ngata attended the cookout, as well.

Reuben is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Missouri by both Rivals and 247Sports. He is now on track to become just the second Clemson signee on record from the state; former Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West cornerback Mario Goodrich signed with Clemson in February.