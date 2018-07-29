What They Are Saying: Mike Williams

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
The LA Chargers are buzzing about former Tiger Mike Williams as camp gets underway. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Mike Williams.
Mike Williams shows nice body control to haul in the first pass thrown his way. Remember, this is his first training camp practice. #ChargersCamp
— Ricky Henne (@ChargersRHenne) July 28, 2018
"We believe in Mike and know what he can do." – Philip
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 29, 2018
Philip Rivers says it was great to have Mike Williams on the field at #ChargersCamp. Said he’s shown flashes and has the team excited.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 28, 2018
Chargers' Philip Rivers praises Mike Williams after day 2 of training camp #FightForLA https://t.co/2xZryON3dn
— LA Chargers Talk (@Chargers_TT) July 29, 2018
This is fun trivia — the Chargers last three first round picks have all missed the opening day of training camp (Bosa, Mike Williams, Derwin James) https://t.co/EacHX8zwrG
— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) July 28, 2018
2018 Fantasy Football preview: Is Chargers WR Mike Williams worth selecting #FightForLA https://t.co/ZntFmgXQJ9
— LA Chargers Talk (@Chargers_TT) July 28, 2018
More expected from Mike Williams ahead of Chargers training camp https://t.co/RWDWn5xQJ7
— Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) July 25, 2018
Same team as last year. Only minus Henry. Pretend we added Lamp and Mike Williams. Plus DJ, White, Nwosu and Pouncey. If you script your offense around Henry and lose him midseason its a much bigger deal than having an entire camp to prepare without him. We'll overcome this.
— Thepowderblues.com⚡️ (@ThePowderblues) July 28, 2018
