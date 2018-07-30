Clemson extends big offer to top West Coast DL

Recruiting

Two days after landing a commitment from a four-star California wide receiver in Joseph Ngata, Clemson extended an offer to a four-star California defensive tackle on Monday.

Jacob Bandes of Pittsburg, Calif., reported the offer via Twitter on Monday evening.

“Man This Is Great Day To Be Offered By Clemson !!!!” he wrote.

Bandes (6-3, 295) is ranked as a top-five prospect in California, top-five defensive tackle and top-50 overall prospect for the 2019 class per both ESPN and 247Sports.

Earlier this month, Bandes announced a top eight comprised of California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Illinois, Purdue, Ole Miss and Florida. He lists 16 offers in total.

As a junior last season, Bandes recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a pass deflection.

He is ranked as high as the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 28 overall prospect in the country according to 247.

