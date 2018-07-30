Clemson offers another former teammate of Justyn Ross

Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2020 wide receiver E.J. Williams reported an offer from Clemson via Twitter on Monday evening.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson Univeristy,” he wrote.

Williams (6-3, 183) is one of Clemson receiver Justyn Ross’s former teammates at Central High School.

Clemson also offered another one of Ross’s former Central teammates earlier this year in 2019 safety Ray Thornton, who of course committed to the Tigers a day after receiving the offer on June 21.

Williams visited Clemson last month to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

In addition to Clemson, he has offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati.

