What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including the latest Insider Report, 5-star CB Andrew Booth commits to Clemson, Seth Beer promoted again and how good were the Tigers’ defenses from 1987 to 1991.

Also, did ESPN’s Greg McElroy throw shade at Clemson and more on 5-star Andrew Booth.

Trending on TCI:

The Insider Report

5-star Booth joins Clemson’s commitment parade

Did Greg McElroy throw shade at Clemson?

How good were the Clemson defenses from 1987-91?

Seth Beer promoted again

Big announcement for 5-star Booth tomorrow

Good story on Ken Hatfield

