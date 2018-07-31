Tigers gear up for what should be an exciting QB competition

In just three days, one of the most anticipated quarterback competitions in Clemson history will begin when the Tigers start fall practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

Senior Kelly Bryant, who led the Tigers to a 12-2 record and a third straight ACC Championship in 2017, will battle it out with the former No. 1 player in the country in freshman Trevor Lawrence. Bryant comes into camp with the lead, but head coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence, as well as redshirt freshman Chase Brice, closed the gap coming out of spring drills.

What does Bryant have to do to keep his job?

“I think he just needs to play well in practice,” Swinney said. “He just needs to demonstrate every day he is the best guy. Every rep counts. (Quarterbacks coach Brandon) Streeter does such a great job of managing that and making sure they all have a fair opportunity to win the job and compete for the job.”

The good news, according to Swinney, is Clemson can be successful with all three quarterbacks. Bryant is already a proven winner and Lawrence and Brice have demonstrated enough in the spring to warrant the Clemson coach into making such a statement.

“The good news is I really truly believe we can win with any of those guys and I don’t think we have really had that situation,” he said. “When I say win, I think win and compete for the league. They are all great young people. These are great young men. They like each other. They all get it. We are very transparent. We just put it all on the table.”

In other words, the next three weeks are going to an exciting three weeks inside the Clemson Football camp.

“It is going to be exciting because I think we have some very competitive guys,” Swinney said.

