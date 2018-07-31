Top-ranked DL adds Clemson offer

Lake Forest (Ill.) 2020 four-star defensive end Rylie Mills has picked up an offer from Clemson, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote.

Mills (6-5, 265) is ranked as a top-10 strong-side defensive end nationally for the class of 2020 by both Rivals and 247Sports.

In addition to Clemson, he has collected offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Wisconsin and around a dozen other schools.

As a sophomore last season, Mills was credited with 34 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.

He is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Illinois per ESPN and 247, and ranked as high as the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN.