4-star Alabama DB adds Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville 2020 four-star cornerback Malachi Moore, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday night.

Moore (6-0, 175) also has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon, Vanderbilt and others.

He made his first visit to Clemson for its game against Boston College in Death Valley last September.

“I absolutely loved it,” Moore told TCI after the visit. “The overall atmosphere was what stood out the most. I mean everybody was so welcoming.”

Moore is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 cornerback and No. 87 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

