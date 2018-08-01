4-star linebacker has Clemson in Top 3

After a solid turnout at this year’s All In Cookout, let’s take a look at another highly touted prospect that might be on the list next year.

2020 linebacker Kevin Swint received a Clemson offer back in May after being on its radar for a long time.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Carrollton (Ga.) linebacker has the size and speed that defensive coordinators covet.

He told The Clemson Insider that he has recently talked with Auburn and Boston College but he was also in contact with Clemson coach Todd Bates this past weekend.

Right now, Clemson is in the running for the No. 11-ranked outside linebacker and he has them in his top three schools.

Swint hasn’t nailed down the other two schools in his top three list but he said that Clemson has a lot to offer him.

“At the moment, I just feel that they have a lot to offer me in life,” he said.

He told TCI that he will “more than likely visit [Clemson] during the season,” and that there is a “very, very high chance” that the Tigers stay in his top three until he makes his final decision.

Swint doesn’t have a set timetable for making his decision and “still has to evaluate through the recruiting process.”

In addition to the fact that Swint already has a good rapport with Clemson, he also already has a good relationship with recent Clemson linebacker commit Sergio Allen.

“Me and Sergio are very close friends,” Swint said. “I met him at a camp and we have been good friends ever since then.”

Clemson also checks off all the boxes on Swint’s wishlist.

“Academics, I really don’t want a super huge campus, a place that I feel at home, and a coach that will teach the little things to prefect my craft,” he said.