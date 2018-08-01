Clemson keeping tabs on big Maryland OL

Should it need to expand its recruiting board at offensive line, one prospect Clemson is keeping tabs on is Jean Germain of Burtonsville (Md.) Paint Branch.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell recently began communicating with the 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle.

“I’ve talked to the O-line coach every other day,” Germain said. “Started hearing about two weeks ago.”

What has Germain been hearing from Caldwell?

“Nothing serious,” Germain said, “just a few pictures and trying to get to know me.”

Germain is interested in Clemson as well.

“Growing up I watched a lot of Clemson football and it would be an honor to be offered,” he said. “I think Clemson is a great program, tough and they will bring it to you every snap.”

Germain has collected several offers from Division I-AA (FCS) schools. He had been eyeing a commitment, but the recent interest from Clemson has caused him to take a step back. Marshall is showing interest as well.

“I was planning on committing soon because I don’t want to miss out on offers if none are coming,” he said. “But I’m open to all recruiting for now.”

Germain, who was named a Class 4A all-county offensive lineman last season, describes himself as a “very aggressive” player.

“After a good season last year I learned that I need that dog in me to be an O-lineman,” he said. “I work hard and I will make sure that the man in front of me will pay for lining up in front of me.”

