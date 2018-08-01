Clemson offers 5-star

Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway 2020 five-star athlete Tank Bigsby reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

“I’m TRULY BLESSED to receive an offer from the university of Clemson,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Bigsby (6-1, 195) lists additional offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech and many others.

Bigsby can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball. As a sophomore in 2017, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards on just 107 carries. He was named a preseason All-American by MaxPreps heading into his junior season.

Bigsby is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 2 athlete and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

He has visited Clemson a couple of times, including for the Auburn game last September. He is teammates with former Clemson offensive line target Keiondre Jones, who committed to Auburn in July.

