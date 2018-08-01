Clemson offers top 2019 OL

Camden (Ark.) Fairview 2019 four-star offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday morning.

“Beyond Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Wilkins (6-7, 280) is ranked as high as the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 95 overall prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports.

He has collected over two dozen total offers, including offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

Wilkins said on Twitter last month that he would make his commitment on Aug. 3.

As a junior last season, he recorded more than 70 knockdown blocks and allowed just one sack en route to first-team all-state honors.