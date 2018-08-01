It’s time to go out and earn it

Why does Dabo Swinney like his 2018 team so much, though it has not even played a game?

He likes their mindset.

“We have a lot of veterans, but we got as much competition as we have ever had,” the Clemson coach said.

He is right. Good competition will be at almost every unit when the Tigers open up fall practice Friday afternoon behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. The players will report to camp today. That’s the price to pay when signing four top 10 recruiting classes in a row.

Besides quarterback, where Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice will battle it out to see who will lead the team this fall, Clemson will also have competition at running back, wide receiver, tight end, middle linebacker, cornerback and kicker.

“Everybody on this team, they know and they accept the fact that they have to go earn it,” Swinney said. “Nobody is given anything. That is just the culture that we have. So that is the mindset. It is very much workman like. Nobody has arrived. Everybody has to go prove it.

“I don’t care how many years they have started.”

Swinney likes to say they start over every year and with competition at every position, for the most part, the Tigers can truly start over. Clemson is three deep at every position, with the exception of the safety positions.

“We do have good depth and we do have good experienced depth,” he said. “Everybody is working hard to earn the opportunity to play. Everybody can’t start, but it is not about starting, it is about how you play when you play.

“That is where we are so with that comes a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm. It will be exciting to get out there and watch them compete in camp.”

