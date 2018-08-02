Alabama legacy recruit looks forward to getting back to Death Valley

Clemson’s recent success recruiting in Tennessee has helped it bring in quality players over the last couple of years. Let’s take a look at a 2020 recruit who could prove to be an excellent addition to the Tigers’ future class.

Athlete Reggie Grimes recently picked up an offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Mount Juliet (Tenn.) product plays on both sides of the ball but looks like he will line up at defensive end or linebacker in college.

Grimes — the son of former Alabama defensive lineman Reggie Grimes — said he has been in contact with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Tennessee.

He told The Clemson Insider that he recently communicated with Clemson coach Lemanski Hall.

“[Hall] was just checking in on how everything was going,” he said.

Grimes recently visited Alabama and said that it went “pretty well.”

As of now, Grimes doesn’t have any favorites and he is “just trying to get to [his] season” at this point in his recruitment.

Grimes also told TCI that he plans on visiting “Clemson, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State” this coming season.

He is looking forward to “seeing the campus” when he goes back to Death Valley and said that “the coaches” really separate Clemson from the rest of the pack.

“Their styles and how well the players trust them makes Clemson special,” said Grimes.

Grimes still has plenty of time left in his recruitment. He said that he is looking for “great academics, good players already there and good players that would be coming in with me.”

Being the son of a former Crimson Tide player, the Tigers have a challenge in front of them if they want to get Grimes. The top-100 class of 2020 prospect will be a name to watch over the next year.