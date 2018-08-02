Feaster, Lawrence headline Tigers on weigh-in day

Clemson’s next step will be football practice.

The Tigers closed what head coach Dabo Swinney calls the “transformation” phase with its annual weigh-in day on Thursday. Clemson, who was announced as the preseason No. 2 team earlier in the day in the Amway USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, will begin fall practice Friday afternoon.

Kelly Bryant paced the way for the quarterbacks. The Tigers’ senior starter weighed in at 225 pounds, five pounds up from the spring. Backup Trevor Lawrence came in at 216 pounds, an 11-pound increase following spring practice. Chase Brice also came in at 216, up six pounds.

At running back, Tavien Feaster dropped 10 pounds since the spring, reporting at 210 pounds. The coaches wanted him to drop some weight so he couple be more explosive. Travis Etienne added a little muscle, but not much as he came in at 202 pounds, two pounds heavier than what was reported in the spring.

While Feaster slimmed down, Adam Choice added 13, going from 210 to 223. Freshman Lyn-J Dixon reported at 192 pounds.

Freshman tight end Braden Galloway jumped up from 225 pounds to 241 in the off-season conditioning program. Milan Richard, the starter, reported at 257, while Garrett Williams is 243. Cannon Smith is 271.

Sophomore wide receiver Tee Higgins reported at 209 pounds, up nine pounds from the spring, while Diondre Overton is 206 and Trevion Thompson is 200 pounds.

Amari Rodgers dropped two pounds and is at 208, while freshman Derion Kendrick is 188 pounds, dropping two pounds. Freshman Justin Ross reported at 207 pounds. Senior Hunter Renfrow is up three pounds to 183.

On the offensive line, freshman Carman Jackson dropped 12 pounds and is down to 338. All-American Mitch Hyatt is 308, while All-ACC Justin Falcinelli reported at 313. Freshman Jordan McFadden reported at 299 pounds and junior left guard John Simpson is 325 pounds. Sean Pollard is 312 pounds.

On the defensive line, defensive end Austin Bryant checked in at 275, 10 pounds bigger than his spring weight. Clelin Ferrell is 268, up eight pounds from the spring. Freshmen K.J. Henry ad Xavier Thomas checked in at 251 and 258 respectively.

Christian Wilkins is up to 304 pounds, just four pounds. Dexter Lawrence is down one pound to 339. Freshman Darnell Jefferies reported at 282. Albert Huggins is up four pound to 309.

At linebacker Tre Lamar is down three pounds to 247, while Kendall Joseph is up six pounds to 231. Freshman Jake Venables comes in at 227 pounds. Isaiah Simmons reported to camp at 224 pounds.

PLAYER POS. WT. (8/2/18)
ANCHRUM, Tremayne OL 306
BOCKHORST, Matt OL 309
CARMAN, Jackson OL 338
CERVENKA, Gage OL 321
DeHOND, Noah OL 306
FALCINELLI, Justin OL 313
GIELLA, Zach OL 311
GODFREY, Pat OL 250
HYATT, Mitch OL 308
McFADDEN, Jordan OL 299
PENNER, Seth OL 313
POLLARD, Sean OL 312
REEVES, Chandler OL 294
SIMPSON, John OL 325
STEWART, Cade OL 308
VINSON, Blake OL 286
BANKS, JL TE 243
BROWN, Tyler TE 217
CHALK, JC TE 261
GALLOWAY, Braden TE 241
RICHARD, Milan TE 257
SMITH, Cannon TE 271
WILLIAMS, Garrett TE 243
CHOICE, Adam RB 223
DIXON, Lyn-J RB 192
ETIENNE, Travis RB 202
FEASTER, Tavien RB 210
MAC LAIN, Ryan RB 175
RENCHER, Darien RB 192
THOMASON, Ty RB 221
BATSON, Ben QB 206
BRICE, Chase QB 216
BRYANT, Kelly QB 225
LAWRENCE, Trevor QB 216
BROWN, Will WR 181
CHASE, TJ WR 192
GROOMES, Cartern WR 185
HIGGINS, Tee WR 209
JACKSON, Josh WR 195
KENDRICK, Derion WR 188
MAY, Max WR 195
OVERTON, Diondre WR 206
POWELL, Cornell WR 207
RENFROW, Hunter WR 183
RODGERS, Amari WR 208
ROSS, Justyn WR 207
SWINNEY, Drew WR 180
SWINNEY, Will WR 182
THOMPSON, Trevion WR 200
BRYANT, Austin DL 275
EDWARDS, Jacob DL 280
EDWARDS, James DL 281
FERRELL, Clelin DL 268
FOSTER, Justin DL 256
HENRY, KJ DL 251
HOLLEY, Chase DL 229
HUGGINS, Albert DL 309
JEFFERIES, Darnell DL 282
KELLY, Xavier DL 262
LAWRENCE, Dexter DL 339
MASCOLL, Justin DL 252
PINCKNEY, Nyles DL 297
REGISTER, Chris DL 254
ROWELL, Nick DL 271
RUDOLPH, Logan DL 245
THOMAS, Xavier DL 258
WILKINS, Christian DL 304
WILLIAMS, Jordan DL 306
YEARGIN, Richard DL 265
BOYD, Jonathan LB 217
DAVIS, JD LB 232
DAVIS, Judah LB 236
JONES, Mike LB 231
JOSEPH, Kendall LB 231
LAMAR, Tre LB 247
PRICE, Luke LB 230
SKALSKI, James LB 244
SMITH, Chad LB 241
SMITH, Shaq LB 248
SPECTOR, Baylon LB 233
UPSHAW, Regan LB 236
VENABLES, Jake LB 227
WILLIAMS, Jalen LB 222
COTE, Kyle DB 191
COTE, Peter DB 182
DAWKINS Jr., Brian DB 168
DONNELLY, Carson DB 183
FIELDS, Mark DB 184
GOODRICH, Mario DB 199
JACKSON, Austin DB 210
JOHNSON, Denzel DB 202
McMICHAEL, Kyler DB 196
MORTON, Hall DB 184
MULLEN, Trayvon DB 193
MUSE, Tanner DB 225
SIMMONS, Isaiah DB 224
TERRELL, A.J. DB 189
TURNER, Elijah DB 194
TURNER, Nolan DB 208
WALLACE, K’von DB 206
WILLIAMS, LeAnthony DB 178
HUEGEL, Greg ST 194
KING, Carson ST 210
MADDOX, Jack ST 222
PHIBBS, Patrick ST 213
POTTER, B.T. ST 175
SAWICKI, Steven ST 244
SPENCE, Alex ST 205
SPENCE, Austin ST 202
SPIERS, Will ST 225

 

 

