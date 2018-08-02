Feaster, Lawrence headline Tigers on weigh-in day

Clemson’s next step will be football practice.

The Tigers closed what head coach Dabo Swinney calls the “transformation” phase with its annual weigh-in day on Thursday. Clemson, who was announced as the preseason No. 2 team earlier in the day in the Amway USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, will begin fall practice Friday afternoon.

Kelly Bryant paced the way for the quarterbacks. The Tigers’ senior starter weighed in at 225 pounds, five pounds up from the spring. Backup Trevor Lawrence came in at 216 pounds, an 11-pound increase following spring practice. Chase Brice also came in at 216, up six pounds.

At running back, Tavien Feaster dropped 10 pounds since the spring, reporting at 210 pounds. The coaches wanted him to drop some weight so he couple be more explosive. Travis Etienne added a little muscle, but not much as he came in at 202 pounds, two pounds heavier than what was reported in the spring.

While Feaster slimmed down, Adam Choice added 13, going from 210 to 223. Freshman Lyn-J Dixon reported at 192 pounds.

Freshman tight end Braden Galloway jumped up from 225 pounds to 241 in the off-season conditioning program. Milan Richard, the starter, reported at 257, while Garrett Williams is 243. Cannon Smith is 271.

Sophomore wide receiver Tee Higgins reported at 209 pounds, up nine pounds from the spring, while Diondre Overton is 206 and Trevion Thompson is 200 pounds.

Amari Rodgers dropped two pounds and is at 208, while freshman Derion Kendrick is 188 pounds, dropping two pounds. Freshman Justin Ross reported at 207 pounds. Senior Hunter Renfrow is up three pounds to 183.

On the offensive line, freshman Carman Jackson dropped 12 pounds and is down to 338. All-American Mitch Hyatt is 308, while All-ACC Justin Falcinelli reported at 313. Freshman Jordan McFadden reported at 299 pounds and junior left guard John Simpson is 325 pounds. Sean Pollard is 312 pounds.

On the defensive line, defensive end Austin Bryant checked in at 275, 10 pounds bigger than his spring weight. Clelin Ferrell is 268, up eight pounds from the spring. Freshmen K.J. Henry ad Xavier Thomas checked in at 251 and 258 respectively.

Christian Wilkins is up to 304 pounds, just four pounds. Dexter Lawrence is down one pound to 339. Freshman Darnell Jefferies reported at 282. Albert Huggins is up four pound to 309.

At linebacker Tre Lamar is down three pounds to 247, while Kendall Joseph is up six pounds to 231. Freshman Jake Venables comes in at 227 pounds. Isaiah Simmons reported to camp at 224 pounds.