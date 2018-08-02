Giving their best is always the standard at Clemson

The price has been paid.

The team has survived mat drills, spring practice, the summer weightlifting and conditioning program and the skills and drills. Now it’s time to practice.

Clemson, ranked No. 2 in the Amway USA TODAY Preseason Top 25 Poll, will begin fall practice Friday at the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

“The price you pay is in the off-season, and how you work,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “How you push them in mat drills. How they grind in the weight room, the accountability team, spring practice and all of that stuff plays a part in it.”

At the end of the day, it’s all about getting results. Over the next three weeks, the Tigers will do all they can to get ready for a season in which many think the Tigers will contend for another national championship.

Clemson opens the new season on Sept. 1, at Death Valley against Furman.

“You put in all that work, so you want to get the results,” Swinney said. “You only get 12 games. That scoreboard is very big and it is up there for a reason. These guys all understand what you have to do to win and they are committed to doing that. Us as coaches, we have a standard and we hold them to that.”

That standard at Clemson has become a high one. At Clemson, it is about winning championships. The Tigers have won the last three ACC Championships and are less than two years removed from a national championship and three years removed from playing for another national championship.

Clemson has an 82-15 record since 2011 and has seven consecutive 10-win seasons, one of the top streaks in the history of college football.

In other words, the standard at Clemson is different than most other teams.

“When we have someone who is not quite meeting that, we push them to that,” Swinney said. “We hold them accountable. It is discipline through your program and so forth. You reinforce the positives as you go through your new journey, new season and new challenge.”