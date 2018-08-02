Johnson says '19 class has chance to be 'one of the best'

Clemson commitment Tayquon Johnson saw the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class come closer together during the All In Cookout this past Friday.

The four-star defensive tackle from Williamsport, Md., said the highlight for him was spending time with his fellow commits, most of which were present.

“The cookout was great,” he said. “We had a lot of fun. I got to meet a lot of people that are in my class. We got to actually bond together, get to know each other better, and I believe that’s what the whole cookout is about — being able to see the true side of Clemson when we get to have fun.”

The cookout helped Clemson add four commitments from Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley, Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata, Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South three-star defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben and Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer five-star cornerback Andrew Booth.

Johnson is excited about the newest additions to the 2019 class.

“They’re going to help us a lot,” he said. “They’re going to be a nice addition to the team coming in, regardless of where they’re at (positionally). We’re looking forward to having them here with us and being able to work with them.”

Johnson believes the 2019 class has the potential to be one of the best to come through Clemson if the players in it strive to be great through their work ethic.

“It depends how hard everybody comes in and works,” he said. “If we come in and work really hard, we have the potential to be one of the best.”

Johnson was accompanied to the cookout by his mother, father, younger sister and younger brother.

“They enjoyed it,” he said. “They had a really nice time. They got to continue to see what they’re investing in, in a college and a school for their son.”

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Johnson committed to Clemson in mid-May over offers from Alabama, Penn State, Georgia and Texas A&M, among others.

The cookout marked his fourth visit to campus since April.

“I’m always excited when I get down to Clemson,” Johnson said. “I just love being down there. It seems like home. I can’t wait to get down there.”

Johnson is one of four defensive line commitments in the 2019 class along with Reuben, River Rouge (Mich.)’s Ruke Orhorhoro and Winder (Ga.) Barrow’s Logan Cash.

As a junior at Williamsport High School, Johnson tallied 87 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks in nine games, while also rushing for 55 yards and six touchdowns on 14 carries. He was named the Washington County defensive player of the year by The Herald-Mail.

Johnson is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, which ranks him as the No. 6 prospect from Maryland and No. 23 defensive tackle in the country.

