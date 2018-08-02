What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including results for the Tigers’ weigh-in, plenty of discussion about the Urban Meyer situation at Ohio State, and a top ranked CB is planning to visit Clemson after his offer.

Also, Kirk Herbstreit gives his opinions on the Urban Meyer situation and much more.

Trending on TCI:

Feaster, Lawrence headline Clemson on weigh-in day

Dabo and Nick stand alone

Who would Ohio State hire after Meyer?

If Meyer gate opens up some transfers

Herbstreit on what’s at stake with Meyer’s credibility

Top ranked CB planning Clemson visit after ‘big offer’

Good story on Taylor Hearn

Tigers preseason ranking ties all-time mark

