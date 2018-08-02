Virginia DB picks up Clemson offer

Highland Springs (Va.) 2020 three-star defensive back Malcolm Greene reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday night.

“ITS A BLESSING to say that I’ve received an offer to Clemson University!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Greene wrote in a Twitter post.

Clemson joins Virginia Tech, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Virginia on Greene’s list of power conference offers.

Greene, who competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, is ranked as the No. 19 safety in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks him as the No. 20 cornerback.

Greene hails from the same school as Clemson DB K’Von Wallace.

