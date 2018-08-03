Radakovich responds to questions about playing Gamecocks twice in Columbia

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich explains why Clemson agreed to play a neural site baseball game in 2020 and 2022 at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia against rival South Carolina on Friday.

With the Gamecocks already hosting a home game in the three-game series, the “neutral site” game will subsequently be another home game for South Carolina, who plays just five minutes down the road at Founders Park.

Radakovich also spoke about Clemson’s new deal with Nike, which was released early on Friday.

Here is what Radakovich had to say on TCITV.



