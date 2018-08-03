Swinney excited to put all of the talent together

After seven long months, college football is officially back and second-ranked Clemson is eager to return to the field and work towards its second National Championship in the past three years.

Head coach Dabo Swinney might be more excited than anyone else as he described waking up Friday morning feel like “it was Christmas.”

“Oh I’m pumped,” Swinney said Friday afternoon before the first practice of fall camp. “Now fortunately we did have a lot of guys that came in in the spring with nine midyears. But with those other eight signees and then some of the other walk-ons that we’re bringing in, it’s exciting to know that you have a complete team.”

One of those signees, Kyler McMichael from Atlanta, G.A. is a 4-star defensive back who is ranked 53rdnational by Rivals.com. As an all-around great athlete, McMichael’s athleticism and playmaking ability will be a great benefit for the Tigers.

Along with McMichael, comes cornerback Mario Goodrich from Kanas City, Mo. He is another 4-star recruit who is ranked 99thnationally and No. 3 in the state by Rivals.com. Both Goodrich and McMichael are key guys that Swinney is extremely excited to now work with.

“To get Kyler and Mario in the mix,” Swinney said. “They weren’t there this spring and so that was the one area depth wise I thought we were a little thin. A couple of guys got hurt so I’m excited to add them into what is already a good group.”

Justyn Ross is another talented freshman who Swinney is excited to add to the mix of talent. As a 5-star wide receiver from Phenix City, Ala., the college commonly known as “Wide Receiver U” has just gotten another great one. Ross’ size and speed makes him extremely physical and a challenge to defend at the receiver position.

“Same thing with Justyn, throw him out there with a pretty good group,” Swinney said. “Just be a complete team and let’s go to work and see if we can put it all together.”

With one of the best defensive lines in the country, depth at quarterback and great talent on offense, the tools are all there for the Tigers this year. Now all that’s left to do is put it all together.

“We got all the ingredients that are on the table there but we have to put it all together,” Swinney said. “It’s not going to jump together itself. We have to put it together in the right order.”