Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media Friday as the second-ranked Tigers kicked off fall camp at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

The Tigers return 17 starters and 61 lettermen from last year’s 12-2 team that advanced to the College Football Playoff for a third straight year and won a third straight ACC Championship.

Watch Swinney talk about the first day of camp and much more on TCITV.