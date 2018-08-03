Tony Elliott: "It was good to get back on the grass"

Tony Elliott: "It was good to get back on the grass"

Football

Tony Elliott: "It was good to get back on the grass"

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said it was “good to get back on the grass” after teh first practice of camp.

 

Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
6hr

Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he has signed his Financial Aid Agreement with Clemson. Ladson (6-3, 180) committed to Clemson on April 14, the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home