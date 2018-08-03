Tony Elliott: "It was good to get back on the grass"

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said it was “good to get back on the grass” after teh first practice of camp.
After seven long months, college football is officially back and second-ranked Clemson is eager to return to the field and work towards its second National Championship in the past three years. Head coach (…)
Clemson opened fall camp Friday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. Head coach Dabo Swinney allowed the media to watch the first eight periods which consisted of calisthenics, special teams, (…)
Clemson hit the field for the first day of camp Friday as it started the road to Santa Clara, Calif. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the practice. Get the latest defensive notes in The Rock.
Friday marked the first day of fall camp for second-ranked Clemson. Although this seems to be one of the most talented teams overall going into the season, Swinney and the players know how much work needs to (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media Friday as the second-ranked Tigers kicked off fall camp at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. The Tigers return 17 starters and 61 lettermen (…)
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich explains why Clemson agreed to play a neural site baseball game in 2020 and 2022 at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia against rival South Carolina on (…)
Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata told The Clemson Insider that he plans to sign his Financial Aid Agreement with Clemson this weekend. Ngata said he is just waiting to get with his parents so (…)
Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he has signed his Financial Aid Agreement with Clemson. Ladson (6-3, 180) committed to Clemson on April 14, the (…)
The University of South Carolina and Clemson baseball programs agreed to new neutral-site games for the 2019-’22 baseball seasons on Friday. Clemson and Gamecock fans should be pleased with return dates (…)