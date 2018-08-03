Why did Clemson agree to this?

The University of South Carolina and Clemson baseball programs agreed to new neutral-site games for the 2019-’22 baseball seasons on Friday.

Clemson and Gamecock fans should be pleased with return dates to Fluor Field in Greenville in 2019 and 2021, but Clemson fans will not be happy to learn the 2020 and 2022 games will be played at Columbia’s Spirit Communications Park.

Spirit Communications Park is the home of the Columbia Fireflies, a Minor League Baseball team playing in the South Atlantic League. It opened in 2016 and can seat up to 9,077 people.

Obviously, with the game being played in Columbia, the Gamecocks will now basically have two home games in Columbia, while Clemson has to stay in Columbia for two days.