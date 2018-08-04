Davis excited about freshman Mike Jones

Clemson linebacker J.D. Davis, the son of former Clemson All-American Jeff Davis, spoke with the media Friday evening after the Tiger’s first practice of fall camp.

Davis on freshman Mike Jones

“He looked good. He’s a lot bigger than I thought he was coming in at 230 pounds. That was a surprise to me but he’s still a young guy. It was good for him to come through the spring so he is a little ahead of the other freshmen. I thought he looked good.”

Davis on linebacker corp

“Just strength overall. Our change of direction has gotten better for sure and then to go along with that, I feel like we are more mature when it comes to knowing the playbook as well.”

Davis on his family legacy at Clemson

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. Honestly that is why I came here. Just the bond that I have with my twin brother and my dad makes it that much more special.”

Davis on the 2018 freshman class

“Yeah they look a lot differently (physically) than I did my freshman year. They definitely stand out. A lot of the freshmen corners stood out for sure. Jake Venables looks like he’s been here for 20 years.”

Davis on teaching the younger guys

“I think a lot of that has to do with the older guys’ willingness to teach. We are really selfless here so if a young guy asks for some help, we are going to be there right away. We are itching to help teach. That is a lot of leaving your legacy as well. Not just do in your last season but how you coach the younger guys so they can keep the legacy going.”