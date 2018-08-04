Filling out Clemson's 2019 class: Defensive Needs

Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class is right where the Tigers want it to be, with the majority of the class filled up heading into the football season.

The Tigers have 22 commitments at the time of this article. As we’ve said for some time, we expect the staff to oversign and bring in around 28 to 30 prospects.

In this article, we take a look at how the class has shaped up for Clemson and who the top targets are for the rest of the class on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive Line

Commits: Etinosa Reuben, Logan Cash, Ruke Orhorhoro, Tayquon Johnson

Remaining spot(s): 1-2

Clemson has recruited Reuben, Cash and Orhorhoro as hybrid defensive linemen that could play end or tackle, while Johnson is a pure tackle.

We believe the Tigers will take at least one more true tackle. The priority target is Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva four-star Tyler Davis (pictured), who visited Clemson in consecutive weeks in June. Ohio State, Florida State and Miami are the main competition.

Clemson’s latest offer to a 2019 prospect went out to Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star tackle Jacob Bandes this week. The Tigers also offered Wake Forest (N.C.) three-star tackle Jaden McKenzie in late June. Among other tackles to keep an eye on, although they appear to be more of a long shot right now, are Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis five-star Faatui Tuitele, Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star Derick Hunter, an FSU commit, and Converse (Texas) Judson’s DeMarvin Leal, a Texas A&M commit.

The Tigers could also potentially add another defensive end in this cycle. With the news that Richard Yeargin will automatically get a sixth year of eligibility after redshirting as a freshman and not playing last year due to injury, that could impact whether or not Clemson takes another end.

Linebacker

Commits: LaVonta Bentley, Greg Williams, Keith Maguire, Bryton Constantin

Remaining spot(s): 1

The Tigers want to bring in one more linebacker. The target they have had their sights set on is Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star Spencer Lytle, who is set to commit to either Clemson or Wisconsin at 4 p.m. today.

Lytle’s decision could go either way. Should he choose in favor of the Badgers, the Tigers would have to expand their board.

Cornerback

Commits: Andrew Booth, Sheridan Jones

Remaining spot(s): 0

The commitment from Booth on Monday filled Clemson’s second cornerback vacancy.

Safety

Commits: Joseph Charleston, Ray Thornton, Lannden Zanders

Remaining spot(s): 1

The Tigers are looking to get one more safety, and it may not be much longer until they do.

Lawrenville (Ga.) Archer four-star Jalyn Phillips will announce his commitment to either Clemson, Tennessee, Alabama or Oklahoma on Aug. 20, his birthday. The forecast is sunny for Clemson’s chances with Phillips.