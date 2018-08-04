Filling out Clemson's 2019 class: Offensive Needs

Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class is right where the Tigers want it to be, with the majority of the class filled up heading into the football season.

The Tigers have 22 commitments at the time of this article. As we’ve said for some time, we expect the staff to oversign and bring in around 28 to 30 prospects.

In this article, we take a look at how the class has shaped up for Clemson and who the top targets are for the rest of the class on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback

Commits: Taisun Phommachanh

Remaining spots to fill: 0-1

It remains to be seen whether Clemson will add another quarterback in this class. A source told us recently that the Tigers hadn’t yet decided if they will go after one more or stand pat with Phommachanh. As it stands now, Clemson’s recruiting efforts at quarterback are focused on the nation’s top-ranked 2020 prospect, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star D.J. Uiagalelei.

Offensive Line

Commits: Hunter Rayburn

Remaining spots to fill: 2-3

With only one offensive lineman currently on board, we expect Clemson to take two or three more at the position. The biggest name on the board is Oxford (Ala.) five-star Clay Webb, the nation’s No. 1 center. Webb visited Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June before returning for the All In Cookout last weekend. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Clemson are all vying for Webb, whose recruitment may not be decided until December.

Nokesville (Va.) Patriot four-star offensive tackle Jakai Moore had been planning to attend the All In Cookout, but he was unable to make it due to a conflict with his AAU basketball team’s schedule. So, Clemson will look to get him on campus in the fall. The Tigers are also hoping to get a visit from Huntington (W.Va.) five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright, whom they continue to pursue.

Clemson is in a good spot with offensive tackle target Cooper Dawson of Hanahan (S.C.). He attended the cookout and intends to take official visits during the season, including one to Clemson, before making his decision. A couple of the other O-line targets still on the board are Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star Will Putnam and Crystal Lake (Ill.) South four-star Trevor Keegan. Putnam named Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Georgia his top five schools last month, while Keegan announced a top six of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State in June.

Tight End

Commits: Jaelyn Lay, Davis Allen

Remaining spots to fill: 0

Though Clemson does not have a tight end vacancy it needs to fill, the Tigers could potentially oversign and take one more, in the event that Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy four-star Hudson Henry wanted to come to Clemson. Henry, the nation’s top-ranked tight end, announced a top five in May comprised of Arkansas, Clemson, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin.

Running Back

Commits: Chez Mellusi

Remaining spots to fill: 1

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Noah Cain was formerly the Tigers’ top running back target, but he named a top six this past weekend that did not include Clemson. Among the other running backs we’re tracking are Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab four-star Tyrion Davis, an LSU commit, and Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star Jerrion Ealy, an Ole Miss commit — both of whom the Tigers have offered.

Wide Receiver

Commits: Frank Ladson, Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector

Remaining spots to fill: 0

Clemson chased Ngata for its third and final receiver take in this cycle, and co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott got his guy as Ngata committed following the All In Cookout last weekend. Ngata, Ladson and Spector will all enroll early at Clemson in January.

