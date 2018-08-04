Huggins talks about why he decided not to transfer

Football

Clemson defensive tackle at one point considered transfering to another school but decided to finish what he started.  Huggins talks about how the competition will only make him better this season.

 

4hr

Albert Huggins entered Clemson as one of the nations most touted defensive players, ranking as the number one player in South Carolina in some publications. However, during his freshman season Huggins was (…)

