Radakovich not concerned with giving South Carolina another home game

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich took a series of questions during Friday’s press conference about playing two of the next four neutral-site baseball games against South Carolina in Columbia.

The two schools announced the 2019 and 2021 neutral-site games will be played in Greenville, S.C., at Fluor Field, while the 2020 and 2022 neutral-site games will be played at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, S.C.

Radakovich compared playing the game in Greenville, which is 30 miles from Clemson and is a 40-minute drive, with South Carolina playing in its hometown. Spirit Communications Park is about three miles and less than a 10-minute drive from the University of South Carolina campus and four miles and a 13-minute drive from Founders Park, home of the Gamecocks.