What They Are Saying: Brian Dawkins Hall of Fame Ceremony

Brian Dawkins became the first Clemson Tigers to make the NFL Hall of Fame Saturday night. His speech had Twitter buzzing.

If your aren't watching Brian Dawkins Hall of Fame speech, turn to the NFL Network now… wow… this guy is passionate. Easy to see why he ended up in Canton as the first former Clemson Tiger to be enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame. @WSPA7 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) August 5, 2018

“Clemson, you now have a Hall of Famer” – @BrianDawkins My favorite player as a young Clemson fan and the most passionate guy I’ve ever seen on the field, thank-you B Dawk! — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) August 5, 2018

Yes and amen Brian Dawkins!! Love when people use their big moment to encourage and inspire others. 👏🏼🙌🏼 — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) August 5, 2018

Brian Dawkins is the most beloved Philadelphia Eagle ever and I'm not sure there's a close second. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 5, 2018

Brian Dawkins is a damn hero. He just took a moment during his own Hall of Fame speech to talk about depression. There’s nobody like this man. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 5, 2018

As a Cowboy fan, I'm not fond of the Eagles. But I love me some Brian Dawkins, and I had the privilege of getting to know him at the other network. Great player, good man. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 5, 2018

Brian Dawkins: "The majority of the success I have had has come on the back of pain. … I was actually planning the way I would kill myself so my wife would get the money. But what that pain did for me, it increased my faith exponentially."#Eagles #HOF — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) August 5, 2018

Brian Dawkins gets his bust that will live forever in Hall of Fame#BrianDawkins#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4wXwSyOT5U — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 5, 2018

Incredibly inspiring words from Brian Dawkins during his Hall of Fame speech. pic.twitter.com/QD9DvMxqio — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 5, 2018

Wow. If someone can give a better speech than that I’ll pay for it! God bless you Brian Dawkins! Amazing — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) August 5, 2018