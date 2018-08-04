What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Camp is underway for the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson is once again the buzz of the NFL. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson.
Deshaun Watson dancing here … #Texans pic.twitter.com/3wbxCpVpkj
— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) August 2, 2018
quarterbacks i would want to hang out with, ranked:
1. Teddy Bridgewater
2. Tyrod Taylor
3. Josh McCown
4. Josh Rosen
5. Deshaun Watson
…
32. Tom Brady
— Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) July 29, 2018
What the Texans expect from Deshaun Watson this season https://t.co/TWNMmDmQvw via @HoustonChron
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2018
QB coach Sean Ryan says Texans only scratched the surface with Deshaun Watson's potential https://t.co/u3MlWPjnOv
— DENNIS ROGERS (@9three6) August 3, 2018
Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) on being on the same team with @deshaunwatson: "It's a beautiful thing." #Texans pic.twitter.com/knA708NeCD
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 4, 2018
Andre Johnson on @deshaunwatson: "He can be very good.He's a guy that can keep plays alive..When u see guys like Aaron Rodgers,Ben Roethlisberger, guys able to extend plays & make big chunk plays, a Russell Wilson-type QB. I think those are some of the things you'll see from him" pic.twitter.com/x5lnfdeSXY
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 4, 2018
Texans QB Deshaun Watson credits high school roots https://t.co/ovXOxLATFS pic.twitter.com/9kjfzkaJwI
— Zesty NFL Texans (@zesty_texans) August 4, 2018
Official 2018 top-12 Quarterbacks
1. Aaron Rodgers
2. Deshaun Watson
3. Tom Brady
4. Russell Wilson
5. Drew Brees
6. Cam Newton
7. Kirk Cousins
8. Carson Wentz
9. Mathew Stafford
10. Andre Luck
11. Ben Roethlisberger
12. Philip Rivers
— Shed Fantasy Football (@shedsports) August 2, 2018
Who are the top DBs in the NFL? @HoustonTexans' @deshaunwatson and @DeAndreHopkins make their picks 👀
(via @RealMikeRob)#NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/Pu3tx9eoDR
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 4, 2018
