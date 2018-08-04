What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

Camp is underway for the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson is once again the buzz of the NFL. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson.

quarterbacks i would want to hang out with, ranked:

1. Teddy Bridgewater

2. Tyrod Taylor

3. Josh McCown

4. Josh Rosen

5. Deshaun Watson

…

32. Tom Brady — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) July 29, 2018

What the Texans expect from Deshaun Watson this season https://t.co/TWNMmDmQvw via @HoustonChron — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2018

QB coach Sean Ryan says Texans only scratched the surface with Deshaun Watson's potential https://t.co/u3MlWPjnOv — DENNIS ROGERS (@9three6) August 3, 2018

Andre Johnson on @deshaunwatson: "He can be very good.He's a guy that can keep plays alive..When u see guys like Aaron Rodgers,Ben Roethlisberger, guys able to extend plays & make big chunk plays, a Russell Wilson-type QB. I think those are some of the things you'll see from him" pic.twitter.com/x5lnfdeSXY — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 4, 2018

Texans QB Deshaun Watson credits high school roots https://t.co/ovXOxLATFS pic.twitter.com/9kjfzkaJwI — Zesty NFL Texans (@zesty_texans) August 4, 2018