Added strength, weight has Etienne more confident than ever

It’s hard to imagine Travis Etienne is not a confident guy.

Last year, as a true freshman, he emerged as one of the most explosive players in the ACC with four touchdown runs over 50 yards. He led Clemson with 766 yards and scored a freshman record 13 touchdowns.

With those kinds of numbers, how could the Jennings, La., native not be confident?

The issue was with his size, weight and overall strength.

Etienne came to Clemson last summer weighing 195 pounds. He was a little underweight for his 5-foot-10 frame and it bugged him. He was at a point where he did not want to work out around his teammates because he was embarrassed by what he was lifting compared to the other running backs.

“He used to go all the way down to the end of the weight room,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott said.

Elliott said Etienne wanted to get away from guys like Adam Choice and Tavien Feaster, who were obviously stronger and looked more the part for running backs.

However, at the end of last season, that all changed. After a long season, which took a toll on his body, Etienne recognized he needed to add more weight and muscle to his frame. He dedicated himself to getting bigger and stronger so he could build more endurance as well as protect himself. He also wanted to prove to the coaches he was strong enough and confident enough to take on defenders in pass protection.

“Now, he is ready to lift with the big boys,” Elliott said. “It is hard to stand next to Choice because he is a fifth-year guy. He is 220 pounds. He can throw up a lot on the bench. I think the additional strength that he gained in the weight room is that his confidence is now at a different level from a strength standpoint.”

Etienne’s added strength allowed him to jump up from the 195 pounds he played at last season to 202 when he weighed in for camp last Thursday.

“If you look at his body, his body looks different,” Elliott said. “The biggest thing for him is he is a lot more confident.”

That new found confidence has helped Etienne assume the No. 1 running back spot on Clemson’s depth chart, which will make it even harder for him to give up now that he is playing stronger and faster.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!