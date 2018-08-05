Joseph already impressed with Clemson's freshmen

The Clemson football team went back to the grind this offseason with big goals for 2018, using last season’s loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal as extra motivation.

According to senior linebacker Kendall Joseph, the work ethic of Clemson’s veterans showed up over the offseason and rubbed off on the team’s youth.

“We put the work in, and I think that’s what the young guys saw throughout the summer,” Joseph said. “We weren’t sitting around moping or anything like that. We just attacked it, and it was one of the best summers I’ve been a part of. So, that’s what the young guys saw first and foremost, how we worked. And that’s just going to transition all throughout the year, and then we’ll see what happens this year.”

Clemson’s nine mid-year enrollees joined the team in January and went through spring practice, while the other eight members of the 2018 freshmen class arrived to campus this summer ahead of fall camp.

The group of freshmen includes eight defensive players, and Joseph says guys like linebacker Mike Jones and defensive ends Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry have already started to impress.

“Mike Jones is my dog. I’ve got to shout out to Mike Jones,” Joseph said. “He’s done great. Extremely hard worker. K.J. comes to work every day. Xavier, all the guys really… It’s just impressed me because they’re big-time guys and they truly know how to work.

“It just shows you the kind of people that Clemson is bringing in now. They’re elite recruits, but they’re also great guys.”

Fortunately for the freshmen, they have plenty of veteran leaders to lean on for guidance and advice. After having just six scholarship seniors in 2017, the Tigers have more than three times that many this season.

“You can always have an older team, and they not know how to work and it doesn’t really do anything,” Joseph said. “But when you have old guys that know how to work, and you know the expectations and the coach doesn’t have to harp on us because we already know it, it’s a beautiful thing. For us, it’s just about being sharp every day and getting better each day. That’s the goal.”

Joseph was voted to the All-ACC preseason team last month after earning third-team All-ACC honors in 2017 and finishing second on Clemson’s defense with 87 tackles. He was recently named to the watch list for the annual Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s top linebacker, and was ranked as a top-100 player in college football in the preseason by both Sports Illustrated and NFL.com.

While there are times when Joseph has to step up and be vocal as a senior leader, he prefers to let his actions on and off the field set the example for the Tigers’ freshmen.

“You definitely want to speak up when it’s time to be said, but you also want to just lead by example,” he said. “I think leading by example is the best thing you can do. But also you have to stay in their ear. As camp goes on, that’s when it starts getting on them, especially young guys. No matter how talented you are, as you go through camp it’s going to start getting on you. And that’s where the old guys need to speak up and talk them through it and always offer words of encouragement.”

