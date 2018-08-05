Renfrow: Justyn Ross is a lot like Tee Higgins

Feature

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had high praise for freshman Justyn Ross after the first day of camp on Friday.

“He’s a lot like Tee (Higgins). He was the number one player in Alabama for a reason,” said Renfrow.

Watch Renfrow discuss Ross and the first day of camp on TCITV:

 

