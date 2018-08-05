Speedy WR says Clemson offer 'would impact' recruitment 'a lot'

One wide receiver firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the class of 2020 is Jalin Hyatt of Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork High School).

The talented prospect impressed Clemson co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and the two have been in touch since.

“He told me just to keep up the hard work that I’m doing,” Hyatt said. “And to stay focused.”

Hyatt (6-2, 165) also camped at Virginia Tech, Duke and South Carolina this summer. He is looking to visit Virginia Tech and South Carolina during the upcoming season, and said he “definitely” wants to check out Clemson on a game-day in the fall as well.

“Just to see the amazing atmosphere that Clemson has there,” Hyatt said. “And to meet the coaching staff.”

Hyatt ran a 4.33 40-yard dash twice while camping at Duke in June before receiving his first scholarship offer from the Blue Devils. Eight days later, the speedster picked up another offer from Virginia Tech following a strong camp performance there.

Clemson is in the process of evaluating Hyatt for a potential offer. Should the offer come, it would be special for the recruit that lives less than two hours away from Clemson’s campus.

“It would impact my recruiting a lot especially for them being the hometown team,” Hyatt said. “But if they do offer I will still keep everything open. I want to talk to my family so I can make the right choice In the future.”

Hyatt currently does not have a timetable for his college commitment. Along with Clemson, he said Tennessee is showing interest.

As a sophomore last season, Hyatt hauled in 43 receptions for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns while helping Dutch Fork capture its second straight Class 5A state championship.

