Bryant: Clemson coaches have been very honest with him

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts got many in college football talking with his comments about how the Alabama coaches handled the communication with him since the national championship game.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant talked after Monday’s practice with the media and he made it clear how different things are at Clemson.

Watch Bryant’s post practice remarks on TCITV:

