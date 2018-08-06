Bryant focused on 'Kelly, Kelly, Kelly'

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant took some time to speak to the media after the third day of fall camp concluded.

Kelly Bryant on the transparency of Coach Dabo Swinney and the competition:

“They’ve been straight up honest with us. It’s a competition at every position. The best guys are going to play. There is a competition everywhere, you just have to go out there and prove yourself. There’s nothing guaranteed. You have to work for it.

Bryant on the wide receivers this year compared to last year:

“I feel like we’ve got more depth, a lot more experience, a lot more guys who know how to play. They know how to do the little things that lead to the big things. It’s good to see you got guys out there that can come in and there won’t be any drop off in any position out there.”

Bryant on Tee Higgins:

“You can see his confidence, you could see it last year near the end of the season, but now he’s making full-speed decision, he’s making plays everywhere on the field. It’s good to see that he has that swagger on himself now.”

Bryant on Derion Kendrick and Justyn Ross:

“You know we had DK here in the spring so we already knew what type of guy he was. You can see Ross, you know he’s a natural. He’s going to be a very talented player. He’s still learning, but, you know, really high on that guy there.”

Bryant on his spring game performance:

“I feel like I was making all the decisions right, just missing a couple of balls. That was just me not getting in a rhythm. I still say that was me. The decision-making, I feel like I made all the right reads, and like I said, I just wasn’t connecting. But you know, that’s how days are, just had to go back and work and not focus on what was behind me, just look to what’s ahead.”

You’re in the situation where last year you answered questions about “Deshaun, Deshaun, Deshaun” and now this year it’s “Trevor, Trevor, Trevor.” How do you internalize that and handle it mentally?

“I just focus on Kelly, Kelly, Kelly. That’s it.”